National Pain Awareness Month: Pain’s impact on relationships

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is National Pain Awareness Month. According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, more than 51 million people live in chronic pain. As much as people dealing with pain try to keep it private, it can impact how they interact with others and their relationships.

Chronic pain can lead to positive changes in relationships. Overcoming adversity together can deepen emotional bonds, strengthen empathy, and promote more effective communication. Additionally, they can learn together what to do to manage the pain. Loved ones remind and ensure that the person with chronic pain is adhering to the pain management plan.

The journey of chronic pain can negatively impact relationships as well. It can be exhausting for the loved ones because they're not sure what to do, how to help, or what they're doing isn't practical. It can be challenging to understand the pervasiveness of chronic pain and can lead to shorter patience and tolerance. There could be ways that the loved one isn't meeting their needs. They could feel lonely, misunderstood, and discouraged. It's important to have strategies to stay charged up, positive, and understanding.

If you find your relationship is on the rocks because of the stress from managing chronic pain, it's important to talk about how the journey impacts you emotionally and physically. Talk about what you'd like to happen, what you'd like to change, and what support you need as the caretaker and the person with chronic pain.