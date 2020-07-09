National Suicide Prevention Month and COVID-19

With COVID-19 still impacting our daily lives, some people may be experiencing more feelings of helplessness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is National Suicide Prevention month and with COVID-19 still impacting our daily lives, some people may be experiencing more feelings of helplessness.

Just like any mental health condition, suicide can impact everyone no matter your age, gender, or background. Although common, suicidal thoughts should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.

Novant Health therapist Jaren Doby said it's important to track what you are feeling. If you notice that something just isn't right within you, or if you feel like that you're on the brink of experiencing something that you've just never felt before, speak up.

Doby also said it's important to look out for changes in the people you care about. That includes increased sadness and increased irritability.

If you see a change in someone, don't be afraid to speak out and see if they need any help.

At Novant Health, patients that come in for an annual visit answer a series of questions about depression. It gives them a good idea if someone should be referred to a behavioral health therapist.

Novant Health also has a free behavioral health helpline.

Just call 1-800-718-3550 and speak to a therapist at any time of the day.