Navigating eating disorders during the holidays

Health experts say holidays can pose triggers for those struggling with an eating disorder because most events are centered around food.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season can be overwhelming for many. From buying gifts to preparing dinner for friends and family, this time of year can be stressful for more reasons than one. However, one concern that’s sometimes overlooked during the holidays associated with big feasts is those struggling with an eating disorder.

Caroline Garrison is a registered dietitian with Novant Health. She said the holidays can pose trigger opportunities because most events involve food. Her first piece of advice is to come in with a plan.

“You know, maybe even coming up with some situations like well-meaning family members or friends who want to talk about weight loss, diets, you know having the tools in place that the person feels confident and comfortable in redirecting the conversation,” Garrison said. “Or you know, stepping out of the room for a break or just kind of getting out of the situation that would be triggering in a way.”

In addition to having a plan, Garrison recommends having a support system, practicing self-care, and setting healthy boundaries with friends and family.

“Then remind yourself it is the holiday season,” Garrison said. “We don’t want to have that only focused on the food, but also having that time with family and friends. I always encourage my patients; you know maybe start a holiday tradition that doesn’t revolve around food. So, going to look at Christmas lights or whatever would work for your group of family or friends.”