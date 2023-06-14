NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson speaking at Winston-Salem hospital

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson speaks on his career, overcoming his HIV diagnosis and his company's commitment to supporting diversity and minority health.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — NBA Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is visiting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem Wednesday to meet with leaders and teammates to help celebrate 100 years of caring.

Johnson is also the CEO and chairman of SodexoMagic, the company that manages the hospital's food and nutrition services.

In this partnership, SodexoMagic serves more than 9,000 patients, staff, and visitors each week in the hospital's cafeteria and provides meals to around 850 hospitalized patients three times a day.

Johnson is speaking on his career, overcoming his HIV diagnosis, and his company's commitment to supporting diversity and minority health.

"Many times in the black and brown community there's a lot of misinformation, and I'm here to correct some things to try to make sure people understand the importance of a physical. Because early detection can often save our lives... I want to make sure that minorities go and get those physicals, no their status, and it's important that I get out here and always talk about it", Johnson went on to say.

Johnson, who was diagnosed with HIV while still playing in NBA (1991), had a special message he wanted to share with all the viewers who may be dealing with some health issues.

"Things are going to happen it's how you deal with those situations, and always remember there is always a way to solve your problem. Solve your problem, keep living, and move on, God is good, really", Johnson said.

He also will speak with hospital staff to encourage them and thank them for their dedication.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.