NC federally supported COVID-19 vaccination Center administers over 100,000 vaccine doses!

Of the 103,132 doses given to date at Four Seasons Town Centre, more than 22% have gone to African Americans who make up 23% of North Carolina’s population.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The federally supported COVID-19 vaccination Center in Greensboro has been a huge success.

So far, more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered through the vaccination center which opened on March 10.

The center has also hit the mark in reaching underserved communities with recipients praising the staff and service.



“This vaccination center has been a model site showcasing the best of local, state, and federal partnerships. And it has demonstrated how instrumental on-the-ground, trusted partners are to reaching historically underserved communities and facilitating access to vaccines,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.



“Many organizations working together have made this clinic a tremendous success,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “Each day the team finds new ways to improve and implements those ideas to make a stronger operation.”

Of the 103,132 doses administered to date at the Four Seasons Town Centre, more than 22% have gone to Black or African American individuals, who make up a 23% of North Carolina’s population, and more than 15% to people from Hispanic/LatinX communities, who make up almost 10% of the state’s population.



In order to reach more marginalized and underserved communities, the main vaccination center is supporting additional sites at the CityGate Dream Center and Eric Lane in Alamance County (in partnership with Cone Health/Alamance Regional Medical Center) and Winston Salem State University in Forsyth County (in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center).

According to a release, the locations have distributed an additional 22,325 doses, of which more than 28% have gone to people who are Black or African American and 30% to Hispanic/LatinX individuals.



In a recent survey of 1,280 people who received vaccinations through the Greensboro center, more than 95% rated their experience as excellent, and almost 98% said that would be very likely to recommend the vaccine center to a friend or family member.

In addition, more than 88% of people reported spending less than 30 minutes at the site to receive their vaccine.



“Our good results changed our outlook on the vaccines, and we are now encouraging others to do the same,” noted one survey responder. Additional comments included:

“This operation is worthy of every superlative.”

“Best experience I’ve had getting a shot.”

“Atendieron muy bien! 10/10”

The Greensboro clinic will now be extended through May 27th and will continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

While appointments are encouraged and available online at GSOmassvax.org or by phone at 888-675-4567, walk-in and drive-up vaccines are also now available without an appointment.