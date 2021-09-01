North Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to soar, over 11,000 single-day cases reported

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,581 new cases, marking the first time North Carolina had over 11,000 cases in a single day.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,581 new cases, marking the first time North Carolina had over 11,000 cases in a single day. Also, hospitalization numbers are still high, currently, 3,871 people are being treated for COVID-19 statewide. The two-week positivity rate also climbed to 14%.

This data comes after two straight days with at least 10,000 new cases reported by NC health officials.

Saturday, several people got tested for COVID-19 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Leaders with the C.W. Williams Community Health Center said people need to understand it's still important to take the pandemic seriously.

"North Carolina has the highest amount of cases that we've ever seen since the start of the pandemic," said Edana Holliday, Chief Operating Officer at C.W. Williams Community Health Center. "So no matter the COVID vaccine coming on board, it's still imperative and important that you are in six feet of an individual you are wearing your mask."

During a Friday briefing, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service emphasized the concern.

"This is the most worried I've ever been," said Dr. Cohen. "Because of the widespread virus, there's a high risk you have COVID and don't know it."

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper's extended the modified stay-at-home order for three more weeks starting at 5 p.m.

"With hospitals feeling the strain and more people sick, there has never been a more important time to take this seriously," Cooper said Wednesday.