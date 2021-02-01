NC reports record-breaking COVID-19 cases back-to-back days to start the new year

Jan. 1 North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases reported. On Saturday, Jan. 2, with 9,356 new cases reported.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting record-breaking COVID-19 cases consecutive days to start the new year.

NCDHHS reported the new records for COVID-19 key metrics for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2021.

To start off 2021, on Jan. 1 North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases reported. On Saturday, Jan. 2, with 9,356 new cases reported.

NC health officials say records were also set for the percent of tests that were positive and hospitalizations. Saturday, 15.5% of tests were positive, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 3,479 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 783 people were in the intensive care unit.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

A total of 6,892 people have died from the virus in North Carolina, officials say.

Hospitalizations are almost at 3.5K patients, with another record high set today. The avg. positive test rate over the last 2wks is above 12% now--the highest rate of the pandemic for NC. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/t7MdhgRcKk — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 2, 2021

Governor Cooper warned restrictions could be added if North Carolina's trends don't improve. As of last week, 90% of the state's counties are designated as either red or orange for community spread of COVID-19. Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay home for the holidays and to celebrate virtually, if possible.