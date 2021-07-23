NCDHHS doubling COVID-19 wastewater monitoring sites

Wastewater monitoring allows NCDHHS to track what communities have many COVID-19 cases and get ahead of trends.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state health department is studying wastewater to learn more about COVID-19 hot spots.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started testing wastewater samples in January 2021. COVID-19 shows up in sewage systems if enough people are infected.

The Greensboro monitoring site saw an increase from July 7 to July 14. In that week, the amount of viral copies detected jumped from about 17 million to nearly 84 million. The dashboard has not been updated since. Data started getting collected on June 18.

Data from the wastewater monitoring sites are available on a NCDHHS dashboard.

"As the Delta variant emerges in North Carolina, it’s more important than ever for us to use all available tools to track the spread of COVID-19 so health officials and members of the public can take action if trends are increasing," State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said. "The recent increases we’ve seen are an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and still a risk for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your shot, don’t wait to vaccinate."

Health experts said the Delta variant makes up between 50%-60% of cases in North Carolina. They expect that number to increase to 95% by the beginning of August.