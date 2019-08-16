LEXINGTON, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health is expanding its coverage in the Piedmont Triad.

The hospital network unveiled its new 26,500 square foot surgical facility expansion at Lexington Medical Center today. It's scheduled to open early next month.

RELATED: No More Guessing, New Breast Milk Analyzer Makes Mothers, NICU Providers Life Easier

The new $31.5 million facility features state-of-the-art surgical facilities, with four fully-digital operating rooms that can include procedures and specialties for ear, nose, and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery.

Inside Lexington Medical Center's New Surgical Facility The $31.5 million state-of-the-art surgical facility includes four fully-digital operating rooms that can accommodate various types of procedures and specialties, including ear, nose and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopaedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery. The $31.5 million state-of-the-art surgical facility includes four fully-digital operating rooms that can accommodate various types of procedures and specialties, including ear, nose and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopaedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery. The $31.5 million state-of-the-art surgical facility includes four fully-digital operating rooms that can accommodate various types of procedures and specialties, including ear, nose and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopaedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery. The $31.5 million state-of-the-art surgical facility includes four fully-digital operating rooms that can accommodate various types of procedures and specialties, including ear, nose and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopaedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery. The $31.5 million state-of-the-art surgical facility includes four fully-digital operating rooms that can accommodate various types of procedures and specialties, including ear, nose and throat; gynecology; ophthalmology; orthopaedics and joint replacements; urology; and general surgery.

The new facility will also feature a 10-bay post-anesthesia care unit for patients to recover from anesthesia after surgery, a urology procedure room, a spacious waiting area for families and private consultation rooms for physicians and family members.

Wake Forest Baptist Health says this expansion will allow its patients in Davidson County and surrounding areas to be closer to their families.

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Thank You. Baby D. | Dad Goes Billboard Big to Thank Children's Hospital Staff Who Treated Son

Preemie Babies Move into Brand New NICU at Brenner Children's Hospital

Decades In The Making: Former Patient Now A Nurse On The Same Medical Team That Saved Her Life