NEW: At-home COVID-19 vaccines available for North Carolina residents with limited mobility

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to people who cannot leave their home.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a July 2021 story on COVID-19 survivors sharing why getting the vaccine is so important.

“At-home vaccines came out of our mission to serve our community and provide creative regional solutions. The program has saved lives, and we are proud to partner with NCDHHS to expand this service statewide," said Matthew Dolge, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging, to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to people with limited mobility.

Those interested must fill out an online registration form available at www.ptrc.org/covid or use the At-Home Vaccination Hotline at 1-800-303-0026.

A PTRC vaccination specialist will follow up to schedule an at home vaccination.

The NCDHHS said the new initiative expands PTRC AAA's successful local vaccination program to communities across the state.

“We are happy to announce that PTRC AAA will lead the statewide program and staff a hotline to help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home. Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected.”

Officials said - there is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina.

“We are excited to provide more people in North Carolina with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Dolge said.