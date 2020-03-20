FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Health Department said four new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in the county on Friday, bringing the countywide total to nine.

Health officials say eight of the cases are travel-related. A public information officer with the health department said they are still trying to confirm whether the 9th case was related to travel or community spread.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information.

