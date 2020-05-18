GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re taking a closer look at COVID-19 data over time to discover trends that give context to what coronavirus looks like across North Carolina and in local counties.

Using data over the last month of positive coronavirus cases reported daily by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we created a graph to help you better see how our state is doing.

Each blue bar represents one day of positive cases reported statewide.

Graph shows data over the last month of positive coronavirus cases reported daily by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina hair salons and restaurants could reopen Friday under phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

Before that can happen, the health department is looking to see if phase 1 caused an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

According to health experts, it takes about seven to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus to confirm new cases. Yet, it appears new cases, deaths and testing have slowed down after big upticks over the weekend.

This graph, which captures 4/1 to 5/18 appears to show new cases, deaths and testing have slowed across the state.

As of Monday morning, there were 19,023 positive COVID-19 cases, which includes recoveries. Two more people died since Sunday, bringing the death toll to 661. Eighteen more people were hospitalized.

The blue line in the graph represents the number of new cases over the past 13 days. The yellow line shows the number of new deaths each day. Looking at the graph, we see that the number of total cases dropped, then increased sharply. Remember as testing increases, so will cases.

We can also see that the number of deaths each day remains level.

In looking at county trends, no Triad county reported deaths since Sunday's update.

Guilford and Forsyth county added the fewest number of new cases in more than a week.

Guilford County added 15 new cases since Sunday. So, the blue bar in the graph plummeted compared to the weekend. Sunday there were 70 new cases. Saturday, 51 new cases were reported.

Graph shows new COVID-19 cases in Guilford County from May 6 to May, 18, 2020.

We know Guilford is one of the Triad counties that expanded testing opportunities. Look at the statewide testing chart, testing dropped to 6,800 the slowest testing day since last Tuesday.

The percentage of new cases per new tests remains at a steady 7.5%.

This graph, which captures 4/1 to 5/18 appears to show new cases, deaths and testing have slowed across the state.

This is a closer look at case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Case numbers in the Triad:

Alamance County - 178 cases, 5 deaths

Caswell County - 44 cases, 1 death

Davidson County - 293 cases, 10 deaths

Davie County - 46 cases, 2 deaths

Forsyth County - 687 cases, 7 deaths

Guilford County - 861 cases, 7 deaths

Randolph County - 461 cases, 6 deaths

Rockingham County - 46 cases, 2 deaths

Stokes County - 36 cases

Surry County - 95 cases, 1 death

Yadkin County - 109 cases, 1 death

