New lifelines launch to help men and women dealing with depression

Last month, the National Maternal Mental Health hotline launched, and next month, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline will go live.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With inflation, gas prices, rent and COVID-19, it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed these days.

Thankfully, there are two new hotlines tackling the mental health crisis in our country.

Starting July 16, you can dial 988 and be directed straight to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Counselors can listen, provide support and resources. It's 24/7, free and confidential.

Dr. Andrew Farah, Novant Health psychiatrist, said he believes this will raise awareness and allow accessibility as we deal with a psychiatrist shortage.

He said in the past two years, self-harm behaviors and suicide attempts have doubled. Farah also mentioned that around 47% of adults acknowledge some degree of anxiety and 37% have depression.

"The great thing about a hotline is that it raises awareness. Let you know that there's help out there and there's availability and get expert advice and you can be anonymous," Dr. Farah said.

The federal government has also recently launched a new maternal mental health hotline. That number is 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746).

It's also free and confidential, but is specifically for expecting and new moms.

Dr. Farah said one in ten women will be diagnosed with postpartum depression.

"Depression is so prevalent in our communities and our world that there's nothing to be ashamed of. It doesn't mean that you've done something wrong and it doesn't mean you're a bad mother. The guilt is just ridiculous and just like diabetes, it's something to be fixed," Dr. Farah said.

He wants to remind everyone to take care of themselves and each other. He recommends exercising, getting enough sleep and taking vitamins.

It's also important to know the signs of depression.

sadness

crying spells

negative thoughts

guilt

anxiety

self-doubt

panic attacks

changes in sleep or appetite

lethargy

loss of interest

irritability

Signs of postpartum depression include: