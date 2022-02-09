New law in NC allows women to get birth control without a prescription

A new law went into effect February 1 in North Carolina that gives women the option to get birth control from the pharmacy without a prescription.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Women in North Carolina can now go to the pharmacy and get birth control without a prescription.

The new law allows qualified pharmacists to provide certain contraceptives after a patient completes an assessment.

The patient must be 18-years-old or older.

Minors can go to a doctor and obtain contraceptives without parental consent, according to Dr. April Miller.

Dr. April Miller is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. She said the questionnaire patients must fill out includes things like your name, date of birth, height, weight, blood pressure as well as information about your menstrual period and medical history.

Dr. Miller said there are many benefits to this law.

"There are many more pharmacies in the state than physician's offices. I think this will greatly increase access and hopefully help women plan pregnancies," Dr. Miller said.

She also said this could help women who are in between insurances or even college students.

However, the new law only includes pills and patches being available to get without a prescription at a pharmacy. Dr. Miller said birth control like IUD's and implants are the most effective types with the lowest pregnancy rates.

"I still think its best for a patient to seek care from a physician or advanced practice practitioner such as a nurse practitioner or nurse midwife, however, again, if access is an issue, being able to go to your local pharmacy is a really great option," Dr. Miller said.

It's important to note that birth control has other benefits including helping with period regulation, decreasing acne and cyst formation, according to Dr. Miller.

Under this law, pharmacists will also be able to prescribe prenatal vitamins, HIV medications and nicotine replacement therapy.