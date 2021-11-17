New mammography technology is one-of-a-kind in Winston-Salem

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now offers a new tool to better detect cancer. It’s called Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM).

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women in the U.S.

Regular breast cancer screenings are the best chance for early detection.

The imaging technique uses iodinated IV contrast in combination with a standard digital mammogram.

The technology provides mammography images with better precision than a standard mammogram.

It is performed at a lower cost to patients compared to an MRI while still providing accurate results.

Doctors said it's especially useful for patients with dense breast tissue.

“Right now, we’re using this for patients who have a new diagnosis for breast cancer,” Dr. Kelly Cronin with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said.

“If there are questions that come up on a standard mammogram or also if you have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer and you have extremely dense breast tissue.”

The Comprehensive Cancer Center at the hospital is the first in the region to offer this technology.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Cronin said.

“I think all the radiologists are excited. It’s going to be a really good tool for our patients. We’re the first in our area to have it, had it not been for COVID we would have had it sooner.”