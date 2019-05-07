KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study is reminding parents about the importance of helmets when their kids get on a bike.

The study from Ohio State University found more than 2 million children from 5 to 17 years old were treated for bike-related injuries between 2006 and 2015.

It also found using a helmet significantly lowered the likelihood of head and neck injuries.

Jacob Tobias, a local bike expert, works at River Sports Outfitters and said you should always make sure your head is protected.

"It's the most important piece of safety equipment you can have, having a bike that's well fitted to you is going to be important, having the right clothing will be important but having a helmet is what's gonna protect you in a crash,"

Tobias says there are a few simple steps to keep you safe.

First, adjust the helmet on the inside or in the back to make sure it fits.

Then, check it by measuring with your hands and then secure the straps.

Time to ride!