Wake Forest Baptist Health announces plans for children’s outpatient center

The multistory facility is expected to cost $30 million.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health announced plans for a multimillion-dollar children's outpatient facility Tuesday.

The building will house multiple pediatric clinics and services, including imaging, on-site lab and pharmacy services.

“This will be the region’s only outpatient center of its kind, dedicated entirely to children – from infants to teens – and will ensure we continue to meet the needs of families who trust us with their care." Vice President of women’s and children’s services Alisa Starbuck said.

The center’s pediatric providers and services will be directly connected to resources at Brenner Children’s Hospital, the only children’s hospital in the Triad and western North Carolina, hospital officials said. The site is partnered with Atrium Health.