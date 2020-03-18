GREENSBORO, N.C. — To slow the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending in-person services at its field offices, asylum offices and application support centers.

The suspension will run until April 1. In the meantime, USCIS will provide limited emergency services.

USCIS specified their field offices will send notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments and naturalization ceremonies impacted by the closure. USCIS asylum offices will send interview cancellation notices and automatically reschedule asylum interviews.

Applicants will receive a new appointment letter in the mail, according to USCIS officials.

Individuals who had InfoPass or other appointments must reschedule through the USCIS Contact Center once field offices are open to the public again.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | NC coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states and D.C., US death toll over 100

RELATED: Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.