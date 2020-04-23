WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Leaders with Novant Health announced they will resume some non-time sensitive and non-emergent surgeries and procedures starting on Monday, May 4th.

Clinics will also reinstate previously delayed appointments by phasing in visits starting with pediatric well checks, chronic disease, and acute issue visits. These types of appointments haven't happened since March 18th due to the rising concern of coronavirus cases and the spread into our communities.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus in our communities, some of our patients have delayed seeking care out of an abundance of caution,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Putting off care indefinitely, is simply not good for our patients – and in some cases, deadly. We urge our community to seek the care they need. At the advice of our physicians, and on behalf of our patients who need care, we have thoughtfully decided to resume some of these services. The number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 within our facilities has stabilized, and our team stands ready to care for the community.”

Novant Health says it will prioritize rescheduling patients with delayed and postponed appointments and procedures. Patients who fall into this category will receive communication from their healthcare provider with additional information and may receive a call as early as April 23rd.

Novant Health facilities also plan to add enhanced safety measures, including patient and team member screenings, required masking of patient-facing team members, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes.

Novant Health has also taken measures to ensure physical distancing and address clinical safety concerns, which may include lowering the number of patients in the clinic at once, workflows to reduce the use of waiting rooms, and even some care delivery within the confines of your vehicle. Visitor restrictions will also remain in place.

