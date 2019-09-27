GREENSBORO, N.C. — "I really wanted to quit smoking and I tried numerous times to quit cold turkey," said Danny Mowbray.

That's why he started vaping. The news that it might not necessarily be the best thing for your body, doesn't come as a shock.

"I wasn't really surprised. My thing on it is at the end of the day none of its good. None of its ever going to be good for you," said Mowbray.

The Department of Health says 40 cases of severe lung disease from vape products have been reported so far in North Carolina. Right now, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging everyone to avoid vapes and e-cigarettes altogether, because health officials haven't pinpointed a particular product that's causing these health problems.

Several experts and physicians have come forward in the last few weeks about potential issues with vaping and the uncertainty it leaves them with.

"These patients are coming with extremely threatening lung problems," said Dr. Murali Ramaswamy with Lebauer Healthcare.

"We don't know what's safe and what isn't," said Dr. PJ Miller with Wake Forest Baptist Health.

One person died at Moses Cone Hospital from vaping. They were from Virginia. The Department of Health and Human Services released a statement about their efforts to find out what happened.

"DHHS is aware of reports of a death at Moses Cone Hospital of a Virginia resident. Our Division of Public Health is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia DOH will determine if this case meets the CDC’s vaping investigation case classification."

That message to stop vaping reads loud and clear, and for Danny Mowbray, he says he will try his best.

"It's probably the smarter choice yeah," said Mowbray, "My plan is to drop it as soon as I can."

Right now, the health department says they're working to figure out if there's a particular brand or product causing health problems, or if it's a broader vaping issue.

