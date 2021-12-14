NC reports first flu-related death of 2021-22 season

NCDHHS said the adult lived in the western part of the state. It's unclear if the person had underlying conditions.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina State Health Department confirmed the state's first flu death of the season.

Health leaders said the adult lived in the western part of the state and died from flu complications last week.

NCDHHS said the person tested positive for the flu but negative for COVID-19, and it's unclear if the person had underlying conditions.

NCDHHS noted the historically low flu season last year due to COVID-19 precautions but said the state is currently seeing the most flu activity since before the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of the flu season, creating even more demand of our state’s hospital beds,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody H. Kinsley. “It is important to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as possible, and get your booster when you become eligible, to protect yourself and your family and to preserve hospital bed capacity for emergencies.”

The CDC recommends flu vaccines for everyone six months and older.

To find a flu vaccine near you, visit this website and enter your location.

Flu symptoms include: