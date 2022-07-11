NC health systems limit visitation to avoid RSV spread

Out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community, and due to the widespread of RSV and flu among young children, hospital visitation will be limited.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Due to the widespread of respiratory viruses (RSV) and flu among young children, several North Carolina health systems ask that children 12 and under to not visit patients who are hospitalized.

These restrictions are effective Wednesday, November 16 at 7 a.m. and apply to hospitals in North Carolina that are part of the following health systems:

Masks are still required for visitors. People who are 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals.

People who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member. Parents should work with their care team to make arrangements.

Area health systems also remind the community to continue taking measures that are known to limit the spread of RSV.

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19, including the latest COVID-19 boosters, to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.