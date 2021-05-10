North Carolina vaccine numbers are declining, local expert explains why

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses going out in our state is dropping each week. Just more than 50% of adults in North Carolina are partially vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week the state says 7.6 million doses of the vaccine have been given out so far. Still, less than half of adults are fully vaccinated.

The number of doses that have been given out each week is dropping and has been since the start of April. Dr. Deanne Brooks with Cone Health said it's a trend we are seeing here in the Triad, too.

"We are seeing it locally and it's disappointing because we still have a lot of people who need to be vaccinated within our communities," Dr. Brooks said. "I think some of it is hesitancy I think some folks may not be real comfortable with the vaccine for many different reasons and there are a lot of myths out there and I think the most important thing is to just talk with a healthcare provider that you trust and say, 'Hey, this is what I'm hearing about this,' and just find out what the facts are."

As it stands more than 50% of adults are partially vaccinated and more than 44% are fully vaccinated. These two percentages have been getting closer.

"As were giving less first doses, we're giving correspondingly less second doses," Dr. Brooks said. "So, three to four weeks, depending on which vaccine you've received, you're seeing those lower numbers of second doses right now and that's corresponding with when we were starting to see the decline."