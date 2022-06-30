Novant Health launches lactation support programs for LGBTQ+ families

Novant Health now provides specialized breastfeeding/ chestfeeding classes for LGBTQ+ families that address specific challenges this community faces.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When it comes to parenthood, LGBTQ+ individuals can face challenges prior to and after birth or adoption.



Shelley Carleson is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant with Novant Health. She said though the hospital offers several breastfeeding courses, the majority of the resources and support have been heteronormative.

“You know we say mom and dad a lot, we learn more and know that that doesn't fit all families,” Carleson said. “So we have transgendered families, we have same-sex families, we have families who have had hormone treatments or chest surgeries and we need to be able to have our research together to help those families learn how to chest-feed if they choose to."

Novant Health held its first free online LGBTQ+ breast/chestfeeding course in March.

Carleson said families work closely with Board Certified Lactation Consultants and discuss the benefits of breast milk, attachment and positioning, and alternative feeding methods. By using proper pronouns and inclusive terms such as 'chestfeeding', Carleson says LGBTQ+ individuals receive personalized care rather than generalized breastfeeding education.

“Over the last couple years working closely with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and getting to know our patients a little bit better, our patient base a little bit better, we've realized that there is a need for this,” Carleson said. “It's not just educating our department, but it's also educating our families who are taking part in having families.”