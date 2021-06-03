Major Triad healthcare providers to host mass J&J vaccine clinic

The mass COVID-19 vaccination event on March 12-14 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health are joining forces to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event.

From March 12-14, healthcare workers, seniors and essential frontline workers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

The three organizations have a combined 9,000 shots of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. The vaccine shipments arrived Wednesday, Mar. 3.