Major Triad healthcare providers to host mass J&J vaccine clinic

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health are joining forces to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event.
From March 12-14, healthcare workers, seniors and essential frontline workers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.
The three organizations have a combined 9,000 shots of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. The vaccine shipments arrived Wednesday, Mar. 3.
Appointment registration began Friday, March 5. People who want an appointment can also schedule through Forsyth Public Health's call center from March 8-9 at 336-360-5260. The website to schedule appointments can be found here.