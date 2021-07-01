'We have a lot of hesitancy about taking the vaccine' | Some nursing home employees say they don't want the coronavirus vaccine yet

Dr. Mandy Cohen said many nursing home workers are refusing vaccines. Triad facilities hope education on the vaccine will boost staff's willingness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, but there's reluctance at these facilities to get vaccinated.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolinas top health official said most nursing home workers are refusing vaccines.



Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro was one of the first in the Triad to vaccinate their residents and staff.

James Detter, administrator at Camden Health said in December about 90 % of residents took the vaccine, compared to just 50% of their staff.

“We certainly want to do a better job with them the next go around,” Detter said. “Folks are very apprehensive about the vaccine. There’s very little literature on and research on the long term effects of it.”

Detter believes participation will get better during their next dose at the end of the January.

With 26 current coronavirus cases at Oaks of Alamance Senior Living in Burlington, Becca Hinshaw the activity director there didn’t think twice about getting the shot.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. I was ready," Hinshaw said. "I was gun ho about getting it done and we were encouraging it."

But some of her colleagues were apprehensive.

“The couple percentage that didn’t get it done were just scared because they didn’t know with underlining conditions how it'd affect them,” Hinshaw said. “Which is understandable.”

Over at Well-Spring A Life Plan Community in Greensboro CEO and President Steve Fleming said they’re working to education staff.

We’re told about 60% received the vaccine, Wednesday.

“They wanted to make sure we were going be okay. They were able to see that,” Fleming said. “We had no adverse reactions yesterday everything was good. I think that message will get out and they’ll understand this is a safe vaccine.”

At Adam Farms Living and Rehabilitation in Jamestown executive director Sherri Ingram-Bass said about a third of their staff accepted the vaccine.

“There are staff members who feel like we don’t know enough about the vaccine or that it was too hurried to be administered,” Ingram-Bass said. “We do have a lot of hesitancy about taking the vaccine.”

The same is true with staff at White Oak in Burlington.

Director of nursing Todd Moody told WFMY News 2’s Itinease McMiller by phone his staff is concerned about the possible long-term effects of getting the vaccine.

Just 40 of their 110 staff members got the first dose.

Administration at these long-term care facilities said they’d like to see about 85% of their staff vaccinated during the next round of shots.