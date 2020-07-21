Opioid crisis worsens during COVID-19 pandemic

Guilford county EMS administered a record 594 doses of the overdose reversal drug naloxone in the first six months of 2020.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In the midst of thousands of deaths due to coronavirus pandemic, another crisis still looms-- the opioid epidemic.

Health experts said the pandemic is putting a strain on many people with some choosing to cope with illicit substances.

"Increased isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty, those are all underlying psychiatric conditions that lead to substance abuse," Corbin Petro CEO of Eleanor Health said.

Chase Holleman with Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem or GCSTOP said the problem is growing.

Guilford County EMS gave a record-breaking 594 people the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone in the last 6 months.

"It's very concerning. Being an overdose survivor myself, it's very important to me that everyone else got the same opportunity to change their life that I did," Holleman said.

Additionally, Holleman said GCSTOP members have administered 220 naloxone doses in the last three months.

"More than likely they did not call EMS so there is definitely an undercount of overdoses as far as coming from first responders," Holleman said.

In Forsyth County, they too have seen an increase, but Bryan Gallamore Battalion chief with Forsyth County EMS says it's not as stark as a difference as Guilford County.

For those seeking help, Petro said pandemic-related changes at doctors' offices led to slightly relaxed medication regulations.

"Prior to COVID many of the medications that were used in the space, suboxone and buprenorphine, you had to come and meet a clinician in-person in order to get your first prescription," Petro said. "Those regulations have been suspended during this environment and so we can treat someone completely virtually."

Holleman said that's only part of the solution.

"There's a limited number of providers, a limited number of spots. A lot of programs have really intense barriers that people cannot surmount in order to get treatment from the programs," Holleman said.

In order to treat the issue, Holleman said it needs to be approached differently with access to treatment at the forefront.

"There is complete discrimination and widespread medical negligence. We don't treat this health issue the same as any other health issue in the United States. We put people in cages more often than we get people the healthcare they deserve," Holleman said.

Petro said Eleanor Health is now offering free virtual support groups to anyone battling with substance abuse disorder.

