WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Nearly 48,000 people died in 2017 from overdoses involving opioids, the deadliest drug epidemic in U.S. history. Medical and legislative changes are being made to combat the epidemic throughout the nation, including here in the Triad.

President Donald Trump signed sweeping legislation Wednesday to fight opioids, which he declared a public health emergency in 2017.

Also on Wednesday, Emergent BioSolutions announced it plans to make free doses of its product available to every public library and YMCA across the country. Emergent BioSolutions is offering two doses of Narcan nasal spray, along with educational materials, to all 16,568 U.S. public libraries and 2,700 YMCA locations.

In North Carolina, drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the state with opioid abuse just as prevalent. State Attorney General Josh Stein said 2,000 North Carolinians died last year from an opioid overdose.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is hosting a forum on Thursday morning with Stein delivering the Keynote Address. In September, Stein said opioids were "The gravest public health and public safety crisis we're facing." Other health professionals are expected to speak.

