PACE of the Triad helps keep the elderly healthy especially during the pandemic

PACE or Program of All-Inclusive Care gets new technology to keep seniors healthy thanks to the Greensboro COVID-19 relief fund.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many are facing new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes 'PACE of the Triad.'

PACE stands for Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.

It works with the elderly to keep them out of hospitals and nursing homes.

77-year-old Lana Washington is more independent because of it.

Washington has two children who after her, but she likes to do things on her own.

“Like meeting people and doing different activities,” Washington said.

But Lana's daughter and caregiver Tyreasa Washington said when she had surgery in 2019, she needed a support system to get her back to good health.

"We found out about the PACE center,” Washington said. “That was an excellent step-down program for her to be able to come to the community."

Dr. Robert Koehler with PACE said using their team approach to keep their more than 240 participants healthy and out of the hospital has been tough since the coronavirus.

They were forced to close their day center, impacting how they connect with their members.

“It's hard to treat people without actually seeing and examining them and that's one of the things that this grant is going to help,” Koehler said.

That's where a grant from the Greensboro Relief Fund comes in.

The $25,000 grant PACE received went towards IPads - so staff and participants can keep in contact with each other.

“We'll be able to talk to them about medical concerns and we can do assessments we can do evaluations,” Koehler said.

The Washingtons are eager to try this new technology.



“Because we don't want to travel right now if at all possible, so if she's able to have those services in the house and have communication with the clinic that will be very helpful," Washington said.

Fifty participants will receive an Ipad.

It will be used for consultations, and will even allow users to check their blood pressure and other vital signs.

They hope to get the IPads in the next few weeks.

If you’d like to donate or get involved with PACE you can call 336-550-4054 or visit their website.