Some ABSS parents confident in sending their kids back, while others want more info following mold situation

Some ABSS parents feel confident that the school system got all of the mold out of the school, while others don't.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Williams High School wrapped up their first day of school Monday, that was prolonged due to the mold situation.

Since the school system has given the all-clear, some parents are confident the school system cleaned up the mess while others want more information.

We've been covering this story for weeks, it all started at an ABSS elementary school over seven weeks ago, that’s where mold was first discovered.

Since then, school leaders found some degree of mold at 30 out of the system's 37 schools.

Remediation efforts took place which caused leaders to push back the start of school. They also had a three-hour delay Monday, which ABSS parent Shania Menard was thankful for.

“It gave us time to prepare ourselves, before we came, like okay, we’re gonna drop this one off, this one off, this one off, we’re gonna be there at this time, you know we had plenty of time, it wasn’t like rushing at six o’clock in the morning," recalled Menard.

While the mold problem isn’t a typical back to school obstacle, the school system says bus assignments are.

Roberto Sanchez says his daughter got on the wrong bus and ended up at a different school, which caused him more stress on top of the delayed start date.

“I was nervous, because good thing I was at home because if I was at work, I would have to leave the work or my wife has to leave the work," said Sanchez.

In a nutshell, it’s been a stressful start of the school year for ABSS staff, teachers, and students.

Many are relieved to get back into the classroom, but Tori Mitchell says she will homeschool her highschooler until she sees a more detailed report.

“I’m not comfortable with sending her into a school that’s been deemed unsafe, and I understand that the board may be doing whatever they can at this point, they’re saying clean and I’m asking safe," Mitchell explained.

With school starting back at a later date, additional changes will be made to the school calendar.

School leaders say they will take yet another look at the calendar this week.