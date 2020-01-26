RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Public Health has confirmed that the patient being tested for the 2019 coronavirus is not infected.

NCDPH received the negative test results Saturday evening after testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Possible case of coronavirus in North Carolina

The person arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on January 23 after flying from China. The patient presented with mild respiratory symptoms, according to officials.

The person didn't have close contact with anyone after disembarking at the NC airport, officials said, and wore a mask the entire time they were at the airport.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus?

They were transported directly to the hospital from RDU for assessment.

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist, said in a statement. “We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future.”

No cases have been confirmed in North Carolina, though other infections have been confirmed in the United States.

RELATED: Second US case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed, France reports 1st Europe cases

Travelers to Wuhan who develop fevers or respiratory symptoms within two weeks of leaving are encouraged to call their doctors right away.

RELATED: VERIFY: 'Coronavirus patents' are from older viruses, not current strain

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: