Postpartum psychosis: Signs and support available

After a mother is charged with the death of her three children, Novant Health brings awareness to the illness and free support available to new parents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Postpartum psychosis is making headlines after a mother in Massachusetts was recently charged with the death of her three children.

Laura Shelton is a Perinatal Health Nurse Educator with Novant Health. She says postpartum depression affects one in eight new mothers. While very rare, postpartum psychosis is believed to occur in one or two out of every 1,000 deliveries.



“So, signs of postpartum psychosis, you're having delusions, you're having hallucinations, the thoughts that you're thinking aren't actually there or real and that's actually one of the main signs of psychosis,” Shelton said.

If someone is believed to suffer from any sort of postpartum depression or mood disorder, Shelton said it's essential that they receive prompt treatment to manage their symptoms and help bond with their baby. Novant Health offers a free online postpartum support group for any new parent looking to connect and discuss shared experiences.

“It's such a great way for parents to gather with other parents and to really have the camaraderie,” Shelton said. “Hey, are you going through this same thing? Yes, how are you dealing with it because I'm not? It’s a great way to bounce ideas off of other new parents."

The confidential support group is peer-led and meets virtually four times a month. Participants do not have to be a patient at Novant Health to take advantage of this tool.

