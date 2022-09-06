Pregnant in the Piedmont: Expo provides resources for pregnant mothers and families

The annual expo is back after it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19 has presented many challenges for new parents and pregnant mothers. Studies show roughly 41 percent of parents reported that their youngest child missed routine medical visits due to the ongoing pandemic. A Winston-Salem pregnancy, baby, and parenting expo hopes to bridge the gap by providing resources to Triad families.



Becky Hale is the owner of Piedmont Doulas. The business offers birth doula services, postpartum doula services, and childbirth classes. Since 2015, her company has held its annual Pregnant in the Piedmont Expo but canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. She said the event is back this month with an emphasis on community.

“We've had some of our clients who've had two babies in pandemic times,” Hale said. “So, they've missed out on the community, they've missed out on stroller exercise classes, or the yoga classes, or maybe going to in-person pediatric appointments. They're doing them through zoom. So this is a way to meet more people one-on-one in-person and also find those community resources that you can start to get back to in-person and enjoy that sense of community that makes us all thrive as parents and as families."



Pregnant in the Piedmont showcases the areas of medical resources, nonprofits, and community resources that focus on growing families. Hale said over 70 vendors will be in attendance.

“We also have educational breakout sessions throughout the day. We call them tiny talks. So, they're on a variety of topics like swaddling and soothing your baby, pelvic floor care 101, is midwifery care right for you? Pediatric dentistry. Then we also have many classes or demonstrations that are ongoing, and you can participate in these."



Participants don't have to be pregnant to attend. Hale said there are several vendors and sponsors focused on family.