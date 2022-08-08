Rabid foxes bite 3 people in Randolph County, public health says

Public health officials said the rabid foxes were found and killed in three areas of Archdale.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a 2019 story when a rabid fox attacked three people in Davidson County.

Three rabid foxes bit three people in Randolph County last month, according to public health officials.

Officials said the foxes were found in the areas of Fernwood Drive, Kreamer Drive and West White Drive in Archdale in July. The foxes tested positive for rabies and were killed.

A spokesperson for the Randolph County Health Department said Monday, "The rabid foxes that were referenced in Friday’s (8/5) public service announcement did come into contact with people." Officials said those bitten are receiving post-exposure prophylaxis.

Further information about those bitten wasn't released for privacy reasons.

Public health officials provided these tips for staying safe against rabies: