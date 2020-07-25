Randolph County graduation ceremonies go on despite concerns from health department

Earlier this week, the Randolph County Health Department released a warning about possible COVID-19 clusters forming, because of graduation events.

Many Randolph County high school seniors got their diplomas Saturday despite a warning about graduation ceremonies from health leaders.

Earlier this week, the Randolph County Health Department released a warning about possible COVID-19 clusters forming, because of graduation events.

Graduation ceremonies were held at Eastern Randolph, Randleman, Southwestern Randolph, and Trinity high schools Saturday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, ceremonies at Providence Grove, Randolph Early College, and Wheatmore began at 10 a.m.

WFMY attended the Southwestern Randolph High graduation where hundreds of family members gathered in the football field risers for the special ceremony.

Although there were periods of several minutes where students were crammed close in line, the high school graduates all wore masks and sat in chairs on the field spaced part for the majority of the graduation.

According to our reporter on the scene, free face masks labeled "Class of 2020" were given to everyone, however, some people were seen not wearing masks at all.