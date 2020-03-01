MINNEAPOLIS — The American Red Cross Friday opened what they call a Multi-Agency Resource Center to help victims of the Drake Hotel fire in Minneapolis on Christmas Day.

"It's very much a one-stop shop," said Red Cross volunteer, David Schoeneck.

The resource center is set up at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis, which had offered temporary housing for the victims in the days immediately after the fire.

It's meant to help victims by making it easier to get the resources they need. In addition to being able to get donated clothing, diapers, and other supplies, the Red Cross said caseworkers would also be available to help people navigate paperwork and get new copies of documents that were lost in the fire.

KARE

"Hennepin County will be here. They're going to help in terms of helping people get back their driver's license, their birth certificates, documents that were lost in the fire," said Schoeneck.

The center will be open Friday and Saturday. Red Cross representatives Friday said they expected as many as 150 people to show up on Friday alone.

The fire left more than 200 people with out a place to stay. Many are still living in temporary shelters set up at a hotel in Bloomington and First Covenant Church in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Where did your Drake fire donation go?

RELATED: Investigators rule cause of Drake Hotel fire 'undetermined'