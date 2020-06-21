How to decompress while working from home

A massage therapist shares some relaxation stretches and advice this morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. For some, working from home was a brand new way to get the job done. And such a big change could put a lot of added pressure on the body.

Today, Nathan Nordstrom joins us on the Good Morning Show. He's the Director of Massage Therapy Training for Hand and Stone Franchise Corp. This morning he'll demonstrate and discuss why your body may feel different since working at home and what you'll need to know before heading back to the spa for a massage.

