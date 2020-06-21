How to decompress while working from home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. For some, working from home was a brand new way to get the job done. And such a big change could put a lot of added pressure on the body.
Today, Nathan Nordstrom joins us on the Good Morning Show. He's the Director of Massage Therapy Training for Hand and Stone Franchise Corp. This morning he'll demonstrate and discuss why your body may feel different since working at home and what you'll need to know before heading back to the spa for a massage.
ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA
Hand & Stone is a 450-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations in 31 states and Canada. The brand has been named number #1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2020, ranked number #8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list for 2019 in the high investment category, and is the fastest-growing spa concept in the country. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit www.handandstone.com.