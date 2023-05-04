Report: Canine influenza possibly spreading throughout NC counties

Shelters and boarding facilities advised to take additional precautions to prevent spread.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina veterinary officials have received reports of many cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) that have been confirmed to have been caused by H3N2 canine influenza virus.

All of these cases involve dogs in North Carolina boarding and/or dog day care facilities within the past two weeks.

The signs of canine flu are cough, runny nose, and fever and are similar to other respiratory problems. Other signs can include lethargy, eye discharge, reduced appetite and low-grade fever.

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks. However, secondary bacterial infections can develop, and may cause more severe illness and pneumonia.

"Anyone with concerns about their pet's health, or whose pet is showing signs of canine influenza, should contact their vet. Notify the veterinary office that your dog has been boarding in a day care or has had contact with other dogs recently before you bring the dog into the vet clinic or hospital," Director of NCDA&CS Animal Welfare Section, Dr. Patricia Norris said.

There are vaccines for some of the CIRDC-causing agents but not all.

NCDA&CS strongly recommends that if your dog will be coming in contact with other dogs or staying in overnight day care kennels, that you discuss what preventative vaccines are best for your pet with your vet.