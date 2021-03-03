'You have a spot, take your shot' | new site to help businesses navigate vaccine process

Greensboro chamber works with health department to create a site for all things vaccine related. A sharable resource for businesses eligible for vaccine, Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protection against coronavirus is available to more people starting Wednesday.



As more essential workers become eligible, business owners are getting a lot of questions from their employees.

That includes grocery store workers and restaurant employees.

During a focus group the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce found businesses were being bombarded with questions from staff about the vaccine.

Being that this is unchartered territory, the chamber created a one stop shop for all things vaccine related.



Tracy Myers, Executive Vice President of member engagement with the chamber said the site was created to make the process easier for business owners to share vaccine information with their employees.

“We're hearing a lot of ‘I'm worried about resources for my business but I'm very concerned about my staff and in-particular vaccine information’,” Myers said “ They need to be able to pass that on in a way where it’s all in one place and they don't have to search around for it or have competing information.”

So, the chamber partnered with health department to put information on a site called ' You have a spot, take your shot' .

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Information on vaccine safety, a direct link to schedule an appointment, myths and misconceptions, the type of vaccine employers should recommend to staff and much more is available.

“Also legal implications, we have employers who want to know what questions can we ask and what those legal implications look like when I have employees who are eligible to have their vaccine,” Myers said.

Myer’s said miss information is common, and their site provides employees with accurate data and knowledge.

“We really want things to get back to normal or as much as the new normal as we can,” Myers said. “The key to that is making sure we're getting our vaccines and making sure we're comfortable, and we understand the safety of it and why we should get it.”

The chamber also launched a new small business needs assessment where businesses can talk about the support needed.



The chamber will work to get them those resources.