'I maybe out if I don't get more allocation' | Rockingham County vaccine clinic overwhelmed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rockingham County administered all 600 vaccines provided to them by the state during their first drive thru coronavirus clinic for folks 75 and older.

Bumper to bumper, traffic found its way from the Rockingham County Public Health Department onto the county's Community College campus, Tuesday.

It was first come, first serve for those who came out.

79-year-old Chyrl Laxton was one of them.

She anxiously waited in an over flow parking lot, unsure if she'd leave with the vaccine

"I can't afford to get sick. I don't want to be this strain on my family,” Laxton said. “I want to be independent.”



She waited in line before the clinic opened at 10 a.m. and for several hours after it closed at 2 p.m. before getting her shot.

" Some people left, we're all old people 75 and older we had to back out of line to let people out because there are some sickly people trying to get shots,” Laxton said. “It’s not well planned out.”





By 1 p.m. the health department had allocated all 600 shots to the hundreds in line.

The clinic ends in less than 30 minutes and cars are still backed up to Rockingham Community College.

The health director says they only have 600 doses available today. pic.twitter.com/lUGOrc2GGQ — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) January 12, 2021

Trey Wright, public health director with Rockingham County health and human services said outside of traffic vaccine distribution went well.

“We're going to learn a lot today on what went well and how to change things,” Wright said. “Maybe additional parking and how we can wind cars in and out of our parking lot and In the future where we can go outside of this building to other places whether it be another town or school.”



Wright said they plan to stream line the process after reflecting on Tuesday’s flow.

Those who got shots Tuesday will return for round two in 28 days.

The health department is working to get an online appointment system up and running by the next clinic, Thursday.

That's only if the state provides them with more vaccines before then.