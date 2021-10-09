The room offers families a place to rest and regroup while at the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is introducing a new feature to its Women's & Children's Health Center. The goal is to offer families a place to rest and regroup without leaving the building.

As a parent, watching your child deal with some type of health emergency can leave you feeling vulnerable and helpless.

Cone Health introduced their new Ronald McDonald Family room to try to help ease those feelings.

Dr. Mike Cinoman is the Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cone Hospital in Greensboro. He described to us what these room are so necessary to the healing process.

"Anything we can do to help our parents feel better and be less stressed. It helps them be better with their kids and with us, and I think it makes the journey of being in the hospital and the stress that comes with it a little more tolerable."

The rooms are stocked with plenty of snacks, refreshments, and easy to prepare meals, comfortable lounging furniture as well as workspaces equipped with desks, computers and internet.

"Our whole goal is to help the family and the child get through this time 100% healthy and happy. This is an integral piece to help us provide that," Cinoman said.