Added protection for adults at risk for RSV could be available by summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Added protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is on the way.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first RSV vaccine.
It's designed to protect older adults, 60 and up, a group at high risk for complications from the virus.
The vaccine isn't available right now but could be by the summer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still have to discuss recommendations for use which is a key step to guarantee insurance coverage ahead of the fall. The group plans to meet in June.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.