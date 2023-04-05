Added protection for adults at risk for RSV could be available by summer

The FDA has approved the first RSV vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Added protection against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is on the way.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first RSV vaccine.

It's designed to protect older adults, 60 and up, a group at high risk for complications from the virus.

The vaccine isn't available right now but could be by the summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still have to discuss recommendations for use which is a key step to guarantee insurance coverage ahead of the fall. The group plans to meet in June.

