Dr. Domonique Charles of the Medical Center, Navicent Health's Children's Health Center says they're still seeing flu patients come through their doors. "Littler children, and also, the elderly -- they're at highest risk, but really, anybody can get the flu," said Dr. Charles.

Even though it's spring, Michael Hokanson with the Department of Public Health says flu season typically lasts until mid-May. Hokanson says the Center for Disease Control says this flu season might last even longer.

Sasha Knight says her 10-year-old stepdaughter Cali Ann was the definition of a healthy child. "She's gotten a flu shot every year but this year. She was out of school when they administered them," said Knight. She says Cali Ann was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin three weeks ago with a 103-degree fever and diagnosed with the flu.

Knight says because of her compromised immune system, Cali Ann contracted pneumonia and a staph infection. That's when Cali Ann was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "To watch her being that child to being the child just laying there not being able to move, it was really, really devastating for all of us," said Knight.

After two weeks, Knight says her parents took her off of a ventilator and she passed peacefully. "You know, you're always scared you're going to forget something, like how they sound or how they move their hands or something," said Knight.

Knight says she still confused by how the flu took the little girl she loved who had so much spunk and personality.

Michael Hokanson with the Department of Public Health says there have been no confirmed deaths from the flu in the North Central Health District Area.

If you'd like to help the family, they've started a GoFundMe page.