With the dreaded cold and flu season fast approaching, many Americans with fevers, coughs, and runny noses will be forced to make a decision -- go to work sick or stay at home.

New research from the staffing firm Accountemps found 90% of employees admitted they've gone to the office with cold or flu symptoms. Most of those who reported to the office with symptoms said they did so because they had too much work on their plate, didn't want to use sick time, or felt pressure from their employer to come in.

Richard Deosingh from staffing firm Robert Half said, “When you think about, you know, there are more jobs than skill-talent, it is conceivable that individuals do go to work because of limited resources within that company, as well as tight deadlines for the job that they have.”

Among the 28 U.S. cities in the study, Charlotte, Miami, Austin, Chicago, and Cincinnati are the top five cities where employees show up sick. According to the study, bosses should set the example when sick by taking time off and encouraging employees to work from home.

“The last thing you want is to prolong your recovery, but you don’t want to get your colleagues sick as well,” said Deosingh.

Accountemps suggests managers could offer employees with minor ailments the opportunity to work from home or bring in temps to handle the workload. Researchers also suggest workers who feel sick think twice before pushing themselves too hard. They say the key is to relax, rest, and recharge.

RELATED: Why Everyone Is Hyped Up Over Elderberries