Smart thermometers help stop the spread of illnesses in NC schools

More than 5,000 elementary schools are using the Kinsa FLUency program to reduce the spread of contagious illnesses.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Schools are often breeding grounds for illnesses, but a new national health program is helping thousands of schools across the country detect illness trends before they spread.

Keeping students safe is a top priority for Principal Princess Pressley.

“When students enter the building, when they get off the bust, we take temperatures and, in our lobby here, we have a temperature machine for staff,” Pressley said.

In addition to masks and social distancing, Southwest Elementary Global Academy in Davidson County uses a new tool to protect students.

It’s all a part of the Kinsa FLUency program.

The national health program uses smart thermometers to track and help stop the spread of illnesses.

“If a scholar is at home and they’re not feeling well you take your temperature and then the temperature gets entered into the mobile app,” Pressley explained.

“The app will tell that student whether or not they should go to school depending on their symptoms because you put in your temperature and symptoms.”

Since students started using the smart thermometers in August, Pressley said she’s seen a decrease in the number of covid cases at the school.

“I’d say at the beginning of the year we probably had I don’t know maybe 20 calls a day about exposures or someone who had been infected with covid,” Pressley said.

“Now, we’re getting maybe one call a week. So, our numbers have definitely decreased.”

Currently, 70 of 375 students at the school are enrolled in the free program.

Chanel Lindsay and her fourth-grade daughter Erin use the thermometer app every morning.



“We really like the Kinsa program,” Lindsay said.

“It not only reads the child’s temperature, but it also gives us access to information regarding illnesses throughout Davidson county and the school.”

Pressley agrees.

“We’re invested in our communities, we want to make sure that our babies are safe, we want to make sure staff is safe, and this just another tool to help us utilize that,” Pressley said.