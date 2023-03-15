U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says drug companies overcharged on 27 prescriptions last year

Medicare beneficiaries who take one of the 27 drugs listed will save between $9 and $390 on their out-of-pocket drug costs in April.

LAS VEGAS — When the Inflation Reduction Act into law, the cost of healthcare was lowered for millions of Americans. Now almost seven months after its signing, we're starting to see some of the impacts.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the first set of prescription drugs subject to inflation rebates Wednesday.

The inflation rebates require drug makers to pay back Medicare if they raise prices on drugs for seniors at a higher rate than inflation.

The HHS found that to be the case for 27 Part B prescription drugs. Starting in April, Medicare beneficiaries taking the 27 prescriptions listed will save between $9 and $390 on their out-of-pocket drug costs.

The 27 prescriptions and their updated coinsurance rates compared to the typical 20% are:

Abelcet (19.180%)

Akynzeo (16.213%)

Atgam (17.830%)

Aveed (19.239%)

Bicillin C-R (18.921%)

Bicillin L-A (18.514%)

Carnitor (13.918%)

Cytogam (18.983%)

Elzonris (19.969%)

Fetroja (10.274%)

Flebogamma DIF (17.655%)

Folotyn (19.965%)

Fragmin (13.995%)

Humira (19.529%)

Leukine (19.648%)

Minocin (19.288%)

Mircera (17.614%)

Nipent (17.269%)

Padcev (19.470%)

Rybrevant (19.747%)

Signifor LAR (18.406%)

Sylvant (19.777%)

Tecartus (19.958%)

Winrho SDF (19.882%)

Xiaflex (18.960%)

Xipere (18.969%)

Yescarta (19.937%)

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial says you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start. Braddock said you will pay a higher premium for the rest of your life.