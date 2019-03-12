GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new shop in Greensboro is offering a new twist on health. Sonder Mind and Body in downtown Greensboro offers IV drips.

Cathrin Marshall is the co-founder of Cats beauty and IV bar and runs the bar at Sonder. She says the goal is to give vitamins and minerals through the drip so that you can absorb them better than just digesting them.

Marshall says the drips are good for all kinds of people, like people who travel a lot, and athletes.

