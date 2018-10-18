TAYLORS, SC - There is a rare polio-like illness being reported in several parts of the nation, including South Carolina.

It's called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) and it can happen to anyone, but it's more common in people under the age of 18.

Related: Cases of Polio-Like Illness Rising Across the Country, CDC says

A case of AFM has been confirmed in Greenville County.

Elizabeth Holcombe says her 3-year-old, Preslee Holcombe, was diagnosed with AFM shortly after she lost complete feeling from the waist down in February at the emergency room. This is one of the signs of the rare illness.

The toddler first showed signs of a cold, but within 12 to 15 hours, she was put on a ventilator and paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Brandi Giles who is a Nurse Practitioner at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System says symptoms include arm and leg weakness and it can lead to swallowing and speech problems. There can be a full recovery or the illness can lead to death.

The CDC is investigating 65 more cases on top of the 62 already confirmed cases in 22 states.

RELATED | People in 22 states were diagnosed with this rare polio-like disease. What to know about AFM

The CDC recommends people follow normal disease prevention steps, including staying current on vaccines, washing hands and avoiding mosquito bites.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved