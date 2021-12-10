StarMed to offer first COVID-19 antiviral pill to patients

The pill treatments are expected to be available in a few weeks, and they will initially be offered at StarMed's Freemore location in west Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced Thursday that it will be offering the first antiviral pill available to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

The pill treatments are expected to be available in a few weeks, and they will initially be offered at StarMed's Freemore location in west Charlotte, according to a release.

The pill treatment is for five days and is most effective if you begin as soon as you’re diagnosed with COVID-19, according to StarMed.

“We are excited to offer this treatment that can decrease the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and the chance of hospitalization and death,” Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare’s chief medical officer, said. “We look forward to helping patients who have tested positive and can benefit from this pill treatment. But this isn’t a substitute for a COVID-19 vaccination, which is still your best defense against the virus.”

On Nov. 30, advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended emergency use authorization of the treatment. If approved, the pills will begin being distributed and StarMed Healthcare will mail prescriptions overnight to patients throughout North Carolina.

