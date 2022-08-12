Stiff person syndrome: What is it and who is most at risk?

Singer Celine Dione announced Thursday she is postponing her tour after being diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disorder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Singer Celine Dion sent shockwaves around the world when she announced on Instagram Thursday that she is postponing her concert tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

“Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to,” Dion said via Instagram.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Dr. Jim Caress is a neurologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and a professor of neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He said stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that is characterized by muscular rigidity that occurs along with muscle spasms. One estimate says it affects one in a million people.



“I've been doing this over 25 years, I've seen only four cases,” Dr. Caress said. “Here at Wake Forest, we have under 10 total. So, there's not a lot out there."

Who is most at risk?

Dr. Caress said there is no particular risk group. Early symptoms can include unexplained falls and spasms in the back.



“If people get startled all of a sudden, they may lock up or freeze up for a few seconds and feel like they can’t move,” Dr. Caress said. “Then over time, people get kind of a curve in their back often. Stiffness in their neck, upper arms, as I said they can walk funny and walk like the Tin Man when it's really severe.”

How severe can it get?

The severity is different for each person, with some becoming hospitalized. Though there is no known cure for the disease, Dr. Caress said it is treatable.

“Most of the patients are functional,” Dr. Caress said. “They're walking around. They may appear fully normal, but they are on a lot of medicines to keep them that way."